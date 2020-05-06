Gunshot incident on Little Saint Germain Lake in Vilas County under investigation

A gunshot incident on the Little Saint Germain Lake in Vilas County is under investigation.

According to a news release from the DNR, wardens say they're "disappointed to hear that the Ojibwe people are encountering troubling and challenging situations when practicing their court-affirmed right to spear fish in the ceded territory."

The DNR goes on to say they support the Ojibwe and will provide assistance to make sure it's a safe season for them.

The Vilas County Sheriff's Office is investigating.