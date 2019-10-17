Gulfstream announces more than 400 layoffs; hiring continues at Greenville facility

Gulfstream Aerospace has announced more than 400 hundred layoffs among its domestic workforce.

The company says it has recently cut 446 positions. That's about 3.5 percent of its workforce.

The company did not say how many employees at Gulfstream in Greenville were impacted. As Action 2 News first alerted you in August, Gulfstream opened its new aircraft maintenance facility on Appleton International Airport grounds.

"As part of Gulfstream's normal, disciplined business practices, we routinely evaluate our costs, capabilities and workforce requirements. And sometimes, when we expand in one area, we have an offsetting contraction in another," reads a statement from the company.

The company says it is growing in the manufacturing and maintenance areas and reducing in the business support and administrative areas.

"We regret the impact these decisions have on our employees," says corporate spokesperson Heidi Fedak. "Depending on individual eligibility criteria, employees may receive benefits that include severance and benefits extensions."

Gulfstream says it will continue to hire technicians for the newly opened service center at the Appleton International Airport in Greenville.

The 190,000-square foot hangar and office space is the largest expansion made by the company in its 20 years in Greenville.