Guild files motion to dismiss case

Former Rhinelander City Administrator Daniel Guild appeared in Oneida County court Thursday morning where his attorney filed a motion to dismiss his case.

Guild, 40, is charged with misconduct in office. Charges were filed in March after an investigation into misconduct and records tampering that lasted more than a year.

A preliminary hearing, which was scheduled for Thursday, did not take place. According to court records, a date for that hearing has not yet been set.

He's free on a $5,000 signature bond.

As we first reported in May, the Rhinelander City Council voted to terminate their contract with Guild, who was their administrator. Guild is also the former administrator for the Village of Weston.

