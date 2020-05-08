Guidelines to help businesses prepare for reopening announced

Governor Tony Evers says his administration is “planning for the future” by releasing a series of publications intended to keep businesses informed of the best practices and safety tips to follow as Wisconsin continues to “turn the dial” towards reopening.

Gov. Tony Evers during the DHS briefing on 5/8/2020 (WSAW photo)

The brochures include general guidelines for all businesses to follow, as well as specific guidelines for industries including restaurants, fitness centers and gyms, agriculture, construction, hair salons, hotels, professional offices, and more.

“Wisconsin businesses have done a great job in adapting to our state’s Safer at Home order,” Governor Evers said. “That’s what has been a part of the huge success in flattening the curve. Businesses need to know how to reengage safely so that employees and customers can feel confident when they return.”

According to Governor Evers, the guides were developed by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, in consultation with DHS, DATCP and the department of Tourism, as well as with industry experts and associations.

“This is actionable advice for businesses, especially small businesses, as they begin the road to reopening,” added Governor Evers. “Instead of trying to go it alone to figure out the best answers to basic questions, such as ‘How to handle transactions at cash registers? What to do about merchandise that’s been handled by customers? How to set up an office using social distancing strategies?’ These businesses can consult advice from industry experts and health professionals to make good decisions.”

You can find the guidelines for businesses here.