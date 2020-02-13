Guided tour of Woodson YMCA remodel and expansion

The Woodson YMCA in downtown Wausau is about 4 months away from it's expected June 15 completion date.

Thursday afternoon, CEO Bryan Bailey gave NewsChannel 7's Dale Ryman a complete tour of the $24-million project.

"From the middle of October until the end of January we've brought in 2,000 new members," Bailey said. "Which we didn't expect that type of growth until the project was over."

The track inside the new fieldhouse is a popular highlight, with glass along 3/4 of the track.

"You take one lap, look to the east and you've got history right at your eyesight. And as we take one-half lap around you start to see the modernization of Wausau."

A big hit with the 55-plus crowd is The Landing.

"It's really a place for people to socialize and spend time together."

With four months to go, they can begin to see the light at the end of the tunnel. And members have really embraced the changes and willing to work around the disruptions.

"We've really been creative in how we re-purposed the land here," said Bailey. "But about 80% of the Y was touched in some way or another."

With the remodel and expansion, the Woodson branch will see their space increase from 130,000 square feet to 170,000.