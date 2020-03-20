Guide to restaurants still serving take-out or offering delivery

Many area restaurants are still open for business for take out, curbside pick up or drive through access. Here are some eateries still operational during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Merrill

• Kathy & Cal’s Club 64 – 2405 W. Main Street – 715-536-3847 – Fri-Sat 5pm to 9pmOffering: Carry Out• Kozy Korner – 427 Grand Avenue – 715-409-6722 – M-F 8am to 1pmOffering: Carry Out.• Les & Jim’s Lincoln Lanes – 1208 N. Center Avenue – 715-536-9405 – M-Sun 11am to 7pm, Friday Fish Fry 3:30 pm to 7 pm.Offering: Carry Out & Curbside Pickup.• Los Mezcales – 3340 E. Main Street – 715-722-0676 – M-Sun 11am to 9pmOffering: Carry Out & Curbside Pickup.• McDonald’s – E. Main & Pine Ridge Ave. – M-Sun 6am to 11pmOffering: Drive Thru• Overboard Bar & Grill – N4090 County Rd K – 715-536-3434 – M, Wed – Sun 11am to 8pmOffering: Carry Out• Pine Ridge Restaurant – 1301 N. Center Ave – 715-536-3010 – M-Sun 8am to 8pmOffering: Carry Out.• The Pizza Shop – 317 E. Second Street – 715-536-4881 – Sun – Thu 10am to 9pm & Fri-Sat 10am to 11pmOffering: Carry Out• Red Granite Bar & Grill – 11520 S. Cty Road K – 715-536-9391 – T – Thurs 11am to 7pm, Fri 11am to 8pm, & Sat-Sun 11am to 7pm.Offering: Carry Out.• Z’s Fork Horner’s – N4297 Cty Road X, Gleason – Fri – Sun 4pm to 9pmOffering: Carry Out & Curbside Pickup.

Wausau

2510 Restaurant | 715-845-2510 : Take-Out - Delivery Available319 Bistro | 715-574-8179 : Take Out6th Street Filling Station | 715-843-3000 : Take-OutAngelo's Family Pizzeria | 715-845-6225 : Take-Out - DeliveryApplebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar | 715-848-1110 : Take-Out - DeliveryBack When Cafe | 715-848-5668 : Take OutBB Jacks Pizza & Sandwich | 715-675-2460 : Take-Out - DeliveryBenvenuto's City Grill | 715-848-2900 : Take-Out - DeliveryBuffalo Wild Wings | 715-845-9464 : Take-Out - DeliveryBunkers at Tribute Golf Course | 715-675-3663 : Take-OutThe Chatterbox Bar | 715-842-3059 : Take-OutChico's | 715-842-9851 : Take-OutCiao | 715-298-2004 : Take-Out - CurbsideCulvers-Wausau | 715-845-6994 : Drive Thru OnlyThe Domino Bar | 715-842-4539 : Take-OutDomino's Pizza-Wausau | 715-848-2776 : Take-Out - DeliveryDowntown Grocery | 715-848-9800 : Grab & Go (11am-3pm)Erbert and Gerbert's | 715-848-8300 : Take-Out - DeliveryFat Joe's Pizzeria | 715-298-0902 : Take-OutGreat Dane Pub & Brewing | 715-845-3000 : Take-Out - DeliveryHi Restaurant | 715-841-1728 : Take-Out - DeliveryHiawatha Restaurant | 715-848-5166 : Take-Out - DeliveryJalapeno's Mexican Restaruante | 715-842-9208 : Take-OutJenny's Family Restaurant | 715-261-2700 : Take-Out - CurbsideKreger's Bakery & Deli | 715-845-3644 : Take-OutLa Prima Deli | 715-848-1260 : Grab & Go - CurbsideLa Taqueria | 715-298-0033 : TakeoutLee's Famous Recipe Chicken | 715-845-7206 : Take-Out - Drive-ThruThe Loading Zone | 715-845-9585 : Take-OutThe Mandarin Chinese Restaurant | 715-848-2120 : Take-Out - DeliveryMilwaukee Burger Company | 715-298-9371 : Take-Out - DeliveryNancy's Jamar's | 715-845-2949 : Take-OutPeking Restaurant | 715-842-8080 : Take-Out - DeliveryPho 76 | 715-842-5301 : Take-Out - DeliveryPolito's Pizza-Wausau | 715-298-9097 : Take-Out - DeliveryRopa's Pizza | 715-359-7999 : Take-Out - DeliverySam's Pizza-Wausau | 715-842-3165 : Take-OutSunrise Bar | 715-581-8237 : Take-OutSweet Lola's | 715-849-5698 : Delivery OptionTaqueria El Zebas | 715-298-0033 : Take-Out - DeliveryThrive Foodery | 715-393-4040 : Take-Out - Large Group Catering DeliveryTownline Market | 715-842-5201 : Take-Out - DeliveryTrail's End Lodge | 715-848-2000 : Take-Out (Wed & Fri)Vino Latte | 715-849-9787 : Take-Out - DeliveryWausau Mine Company | 715-845-7304 : Take-Out

Mosinee

Casa Mezcal | 715-814-1818 : Take-Out - Delivery

La Margarita Mexican Grill | 715-814-1900 : Take-Out - Delivery

Moonlight Landing | 715-693-1900 : Take-Out - Friday Delivery

Pinewood Supper Club | 715-693-3180 : Take-Out (Tu-Sa 5-8 pm)

Pit Stop Bar & Grill | 715-693-3636 : Take-Out - Delivery

Rangeline Bar | 715-344-3494 : Take-Out

Two's Company | 715-693-3090 : Take-Out - Delivery

Rib Mountain

Becca's Cafe, Bistro & Catering | 715-298-9727 : Take-Out - Delivery

Carmelo's Italian Restaurant | 715-845-5570 : Take-Out - Delivery

El Tequila Salsa | 715-298-3277 : Take-Out

Five Guys | 715-841-0415 : Take-Out - Delivery

Glass Nickel Pizza Co. | 715-203-4550 : Take-Out - Delivery

IHOP | 715-298-9744 : Take-Out

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers | 715-843-7334 : Take-Out

Rib Mountain Taphouse | 715-571-9069 : Take-Out - Delivery (After 3.20.2020)

Rothschild

The Bar of Wausau | 715-355-7001 : Take-Out - Delivery

Culvers-Rothschild | 715-355-0909 : Drive Thru Only

Denny's | 715-359-9353 : Take-Out

Polito's Pizza-Rothschild | 715-298-4461 : Take-Out - Delivery

Relocation Pub & Eatery | 715-359-0810 : Take-Out (4-8 pm)

Texas Roadhouse | 715-241-8900 : Take-Out - Delivery

Schofield

Domino's Pizza-Schofield | 715-359-3030 : Take-Out - Delivery

Papillon's Pizza | 715-359-9417 : Take-Out - Delivery

Pro Players Sports Bar & Grill | 715-241-7447 : Take-Out

Sam's Pizza-Schofield | 715-355-5800 : Take-Out

Tri-City Family Restaurant | 715-359-9596 : Take-Out

Wiggly Field | 715-359-5864 : Take-Out

Weston

Arrow Sports Club | 715-359-2363 : Take-Out - Delivery

Basil Restaurant | 715-298-0677 : Drive-up Take-Out

Becca's Cafe, Bistro & Catering | 715-298-9727 : Take-Out - Delivery

Big Dan & Space's Kelly Club | 715-359-6307 : Friday Fish Take-Out

Brews Brothers | 715-298-2231 : Take-Out and Curbside

Briq's Soft Serve | 715-355-3090 : Drive-Up & Window Take-Out

Chang Garden | 715-359-1720 : Take-Out - Delivery

Clubhouse Bar & Grill | 715-842-1913 : Take-Out / Days Vary

El Charro | 715-298-9201 : Take-Out - Delivery

Patron Mexican Restaurant | 715-298-6488 : Take-Out

Shanghai Grill | 715-298-9334 : Take-Out

Tine & Cellar | 715-841-0080 : Take-Out - Curbside

Vino Latte | 715-298-9300

If you are aware of a restaurant offering take-out or delivery, email news@wsaw.com