Guide to restaurants still serving take-out or offering delivery

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -- Many area restaurants are still open for business for take out, curbside pick up or drive through access. Here are some eateries still operational during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Merrill
• Kathy & Cal’s Club 64 – 2405 W. Main Street – 715-536-3847 – Fri-Sat 5pm to 9pm
Offering: Carry Out
• Kozy Korner – 427 Grand Avenue – 715-409-6722 – M-F 8am to 1pm
Offering: Carry Out.
• Les & Jim’s Lincoln Lanes – 1208 N. Center Avenue – 715-536-9405 – M-Sun 11am to 7pm, Friday Fish Fry 3:30 pm to 7 pm.
Offering: Carry Out & Curbside Pickup.
• Los Mezcales – 3340 E. Main Street – 715-722-0676 – M-Sun 11am to 9pm
Offering: Carry Out & Curbside Pickup.
• McDonald’s – E. Main & Pine Ridge Ave. – M-Sun 6am to 11pm
Offering: Drive Thru
• Overboard Bar & Grill – N4090 County Rd K – 715-536-3434 – M, Wed – Sun 11am to 8pm
Offering: Carry Out
• Pine Ridge Restaurant – 1301 N. Center Ave – 715-536-3010 – M-Sun 8am to 8pm
Offering: Carry Out.
• The Pizza Shop – 317 E. Second Street – 715-536-4881 – Sun – Thu 10am to 9pm & Fri-Sat 10am to 11pm
Offering: Carry Out
• Red Granite Bar & Grill – 11520 S. Cty Road K – 715-536-9391 – T – Thurs 11am to 7pm, Fri 11am to 8pm, & Sat-Sun 11am to 7pm.
Offering: Carry Out.
• Z’s Fork Horner’s – N4297 Cty Road X, Gleason – Fri – Sun 4pm to 9pm
Offering: Carry Out & Curbside Pickup.
Wausau
2510 Restaurant | 715-845-2510 : Take-Out - Delivery Available
319 Bistro | 715-574-8179 : Take Out
6th Street Filling Station | 715-843-3000 : Take-Out
Angelo's Family Pizzeria | 715-845-6225 : Take-Out - Delivery
Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar | 715-848-1110 : Take-Out - Delivery
Back When Cafe | 715-848-5668 : Take Out
BB Jacks Pizza & Sandwich | 715-675-2460 : Take-Out - Delivery
Benvenuto's City Grill | 715-848-2900 : Take-Out - Delivery
Buffalo Wild Wings | 715-845-9464 : Take-Out - Delivery
Bunkers at Tribute Golf Course | 715-675-3663 : Take-Out
The Chatterbox Bar | 715-842-3059 : Take-Out
Chico's | 715-842-9851 : Take-Out
Ciao | 715-298-2004 : Take-Out - Curbside
Culvers-Wausau | 715-845-6994 : Drive Thru Only
The Domino Bar | 715-842-4539 : Take-Out
Domino's Pizza-Wausau | 715-848-2776 : Take-Out - Delivery
Downtown Grocery | 715-848-9800 : Grab & Go (11am-3pm)
Erbert and Gerbert's | 715-848-8300 : Take-Out - Delivery
Fat Joe's Pizzeria | 715-298-0902 : Take-Out
Great Dane Pub & Brewing | 715-845-3000 : Take-Out - Delivery
Hi Restaurant | 715-841-1728 : Take-Out - Delivery
Hiawatha Restaurant | 715-848-5166 : Take-Out - Delivery
Jalapeno's Mexican Restaruante | 715-842-9208 : Take-Out
Jenny's Family Restaurant | 715-261-2700 : Take-Out - Curbside
Kreger's Bakery & Deli | 715-845-3644 : Take-Out
La Prima Deli | 715-848-1260 : Grab & Go - Curbside
La Taqueria | 715-298-0033 : Takeout
Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken | 715-845-7206 : Take-Out - Drive-Thru
The Loading Zone | 715-845-9585 : Take-Out
The Mandarin Chinese Restaurant | 715-848-2120 : Take-Out - Delivery
Milwaukee Burger Company | 715-298-9371 : Take-Out - Delivery
Nancy's Jamar's | 715-845-2949 : Take-Out
Peking Restaurant | 715-842-8080 : Take-Out - Delivery
Pho 76 | 715-842-5301 : Take-Out - Delivery
Polito's Pizza-Wausau | 715-298-9097 : Take-Out - Delivery
Ropa's Pizza | 715-359-7999 : Take-Out - Delivery
Sam's Pizza-Wausau | 715-842-3165 : Take-Out
Sunrise Bar | 715-581-8237 : Take-Out
Sweet Lola's | 715-849-5698 : Delivery Option
Taqueria El Zebas | 715-298-0033 : Take-Out - Delivery
Thrive Foodery | 715-393-4040 : Take-Out - Large Group Catering Delivery
Townline Market | 715-842-5201 : Take-Out - Delivery
Trail's End Lodge | 715-848-2000 : Take-Out (Wed & Fri)
Vino Latte | 715-849-9787 : Take-Out - Delivery
Wausau Mine Company | 715-845-7304 : Take-Out
Mosinee
Casa Mezcal | 715-814-1818 : Take-Out - Delivery
La Margarita Mexican Grill | 715-814-1900 : Take-Out - Delivery
Moonlight Landing | 715-693-1900 : Take-Out - Friday Delivery
Pinewood Supper Club | 715-693-3180 : Take-Out (Tu-Sa 5-8 pm)
Pit Stop Bar & Grill | 715-693-3636 : Take-Out - Delivery
Rangeline Bar | 715-344-3494 : Take-Out
Two's Company | 715-693-3090 : Take-Out - Delivery
Rib Mountain
Becca's Cafe, Bistro & Catering | 715-298-9727 : Take-Out - Delivery
Carmelo's Italian Restaurant | 715-845-5570 : Take-Out - Delivery
El Tequila Salsa | 715-298-3277 : Take-Out
Five Guys | 715-841-0415 : Take-Out - Delivery
Glass Nickel Pizza Co. | 715-203-4550 : Take-Out - Delivery
IHOP | 715-298-9744 : Take-Out
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers | 715-843-7334 : Take-Out
Rib Mountain Taphouse | 715-571-9069 : Take-Out - Delivery (After 3.20.2020)
Rothschild
The Bar of Wausau | 715-355-7001 : Take-Out - Delivery
Culvers-Rothschild | 715-355-0909 : Drive Thru Only
Denny's | 715-359-9353 : Take-Out
Polito's Pizza-Rothschild | 715-298-4461 : Take-Out - Delivery
Relocation Pub & Eatery | 715-359-0810 : Take-Out (4-8 pm)
Texas Roadhouse | 715-241-8900 : Take-Out - Delivery
Schofield
Domino's Pizza-Schofield | 715-359-3030 : Take-Out - Delivery
Papillon's Pizza | 715-359-9417 : Take-Out - Delivery
Pro Players Sports Bar & Grill | 715-241-7447 : Take-Out
Sam's Pizza-Schofield | 715-355-5800 : Take-Out
Tri-City Family Restaurant | 715-359-9596 : Take-Out
Wiggly Field | 715-359-5864 : Take-Out
Weston
Arrow Sports Club | 715-359-2363 : Take-Out - Delivery
Basil Restaurant | 715-298-0677 : Drive-up Take-Out
Becca's Cafe, Bistro & Catering | 715-298-9727 : Take-Out - Delivery
Big Dan & Space's Kelly Club | 715-359-6307 : Friday Fish Take-Out
Brews Brothers | 715-298-2231 : Take-Out and Curbside
Briq's Soft Serve | 715-355-3090 : Drive-Up & Window Take-Out
Chang Garden | 715-359-1720 : Take-Out - Delivery
Clubhouse Bar & Grill | 715-842-1913 : Take-Out / Days Vary
El Charro | 715-298-9201 : Take-Out - Delivery
Patron Mexican Restaurant | 715-298-6488 : Take-Out
Shanghai Grill | 715-298-9334 : Take-Out
Tine & Cellar | 715-841-0080 : Take-Out - Curbside
Vino Latte | 715-298-9300
