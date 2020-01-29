Guard Kobe King to leave Wisconsin

Guard Kobe King announced via his Instagram that he will be leaving the Badgers.

The Badgers released a statement minutes later.

“Being a student-athlete in the Wisconsin men’s basketball program is a special privilege and opportunity and I’m disappointed that Kobe has chosen to leave, particularly at this point in time,” head coach Greg Gard said. “But I respect his right to do what he feels is in his best interest. I wish Kobe all the best.”

King averaged 10 points a game in 19 appearances this season, which is second best on the team.

The La Crosse native was in the middle of his sophomore year.