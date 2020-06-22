Grocery stores continue to see "strain on demand"

When you go to the grocery store, you may still see empty shelves of your favorite foods. The items not in stock though, are different then in March.

Stores are seeing empty shelves of different items every week, saying that the strain on demand is unlike anything they have ever seen.

The Wisconsin Grocers Association says there's more than enough food to go around, it's just difficult to supply it. It's being called a strain on demand.

Three months ago, shelves for toilet paper and rice were empty at grocery stores as the nation began to shut down. Now those shelves are restocked, while other items are out.

The WGA says when an item is not available, customers shift to another product. That means that other product runs out.

Customers are still staying home more often, and that means a longer grocery list. They say grocers are going to the store more often, and buying more food than they are used to.

Unfortunately, Brandon Scholz of the Wisconsin Grocers Association says this situation may not end any time soon.

“This will continue for a while. It's not that it's a bad thing, it's just that nobody has ever gone through before and so a change like that conjures up oh this must be bad. No, it's not. We're all handling it. It's just a little different process that we're going through," Scholz said.

He added that as long as people continue to stay home, we will likely see this strain on demand. He also added that demand is different at every store and each store is adjusting to keep up with that demand.