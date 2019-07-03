Grilling the best ribs for 4th of July

Your 4th of July menu isnt complete without your grill. if you want to wow your holiday guests try this recipe for fall of the bone ribs.

To show us step by step Sunrise 7 was joined by Adam Daniek and Sarah Flatter-Lardinois with Texas Roadhouse in Rib Mountain.

Before you start to serve your delicious dish, first let's talk about safety.

Outdoor Grilling Tips:

To prevent flame flare-ups on the grill, trim excess fat from steaks and chops, leaving only a scant 1/4-inch of fat. This is sufficient to flavor the meat and makes cleanup easier, too.

Keep a lid on it! Keeping the lid on the grill allows heat to circulate, cooking food evenly and without flare-ups. Every time you lift/open the lid, you add extra cooking time

If a flare-up should occur, turn all burners to OFF and move food to another area of the cooking grate. Any flames will quickly subside. Then, light the grill again. NEVER USE WATER TO EXTINGUISH FLAMES ON A GAS GRILL.

Always keep the bottom tray and grease catch pan of your gas grill clean and free of debris. This not only prevents dangerous grease fires, it deters visits from unwanted critters. A sprinkle of red pepper is another safe way to discourage animals.

Use the right utensils. Long-handled tools and long barbecue mitts protect you from the heat.

Take the guesswork out of grilling. Use a thermometer and a timer that lets you know when the food is fully cooked and when it's time to take it off the grill.

When you're using a recipe, remember that cooking times in charts and recipes are approximate and based on 70°F (20°C) weather with little or no wind. Cooking times for meat, poultry, and fish have been tested with the foods at refrigerator temperature. Allow more cooking time on cold or windy days, or at higher altitudes, and less in extremely hot weather.

Cooking Tips:

Warm your favorite bar-b-que sauce before slathering it on your ribs. Cold sauce makes for cold food.

When dry coating a piece of meat, make sure to cover it thoroughly. You want it to look like a sandy beach.

Use hardwood chunks, chips or briquettes whether using a gas or charcoal grill to give food a smoky flavor.

Use forks only to lift fully cooked foods from the grill and tongs or turners to turn them over -- forks pierce food and flavorful juices are lost.

It's a good idea to follow recipes carefully at least the first time you try them to learn how a food should be grilled, how it should taste, etc. Then, if you want, you can customize the dish to your own unique tastes.

Let food sit before serving. A few minutes for small cuts and up to 15 minutes for larger steaks and roasts.

How to Create Legendary Ribs at home:

STEP ONE: Seasoning,

• In a deep baking pan, add water and some type of Liquid Smoke.

• Mix well.

• Take Ribs, use a shaker and your favorite dry seasoning (we have our seasoning for sale online at TexasRoadhouse.com) and thoroughly coat each of the Ribs.

• Place Ribs in the pan.

STEP TWO: Cooking

• Place pans in 350 F oven and bake slowly until done; about 3 hours.

• Ribs are fully cooked when the bone in the center pulls freely from the meat. At this point, remove from the oven.

STEP THREE: Grilling

• Pick your favorite BBQ sauce for re-heating and basting the Ribs.

• Pre-heat grill.

• Brush and season the grill before use.

• Place the Rack of Ribs vertically, with the underside down to the grates.

• Heat until sizzling hot.

• Turn Ribs over and baste the underside of the Ribs, and heat until sizzling hot.

• Baste the top.

• Turn the Ribs over one last time and baste with a final coat.

• Serve to your guests and accept their complements graciously!!!