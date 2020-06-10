Grilling season is here: T-bone steaks with grilled vegetables and steak sauce

Nothing says summer like the smell of a fired-up grill. Angie Horkan from the Wisconsin Beef Council shared another mouth-watering recipe that's sure to have you family asking for more.

INGREDIENTS:

2 beef T-Bone Steaks, cut 1 inch thick (about 2 pounds)

3 tablespoons mixed peppercorns (black, white, green and pink), coarsely ground

1 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon ground red pepper

2 small red, yellow, orange or green bell peppers, cut into 6 wedges each

8 ounces medium button mushrooms

2 tablespoons olive oil

Salt and pepper

Sauce:

2 tablespoons butter

1/2 cup finely chopped onion

1 teaspoon minced garlic

3/4 cup ketchup

2 tablespoons packed brown sugar

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

COOKING:

Combine mixed peppercorns, salt and red pepper in small bowl. Reserve 1 teaspoon for sauce. Press remaining pepper mixture evenly onto beef T-Bone Steaks. Toss bell peppers and mushrooms with oil to coat in a large bowl; season with salt and pepper, as desired. Thread mushrooms evenly onto two 12-inch metal skewers.

Place steaks in center of grid over medium, ash-covered coals; arrange bell peppers and mushroom kabobs around steaks. Grill steaks, covered, 11 to 16 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 15 to 19 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Grill bell peppers and mushrooms 12 to 15 minutes or until tender, turning occasionally.

Meanwhile prepare sauce. Melt butter in small saucepan over medium heat. Add onion and garlic; cook and stir 4 to 5 minutes or until tender. Stir in remaining sauce ingredients and reserved 1 teaspoon pepper mixture; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer 3 minutes to blend flavors, stirring occasionally. Place in blender or mini food processor container. Cover; process until puréed.

Remove bones and carve steaks into slices. Serve with sauce.