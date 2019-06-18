Grilling fun with Wisconsin potatoes

June is National Fruit and Vegetables Month, and the potato just so happens to be america's favorite vegetable side dish.

To show us how to Wisconsin potatoes in your next meal Sunrise 7 was joined by Sarah Agena with the Wisconsin Potato Growers Association.

Ingredients

Grill Packets

2 1/2 cups creamer potatoes halved

1/2 cup canned black beans

1 bell pepper thinly sliced

1/2 white onion thinly sliced

1 Tbsp Taco seasoning

1 tsp Sea salt

1/2 tsp black pepper

2 Tbsp olive oil

Optional Garnishes

1/4 cup prepared guacamole

1/4 cup prepared salsa

Shredded cheese

sour cream or greek yogurt

chopped cilantro

fresh lime

Instructions

Begin by tearing 8"-10" wide segments of tin foil from a tin foil roll so you have 4 large rectangular pieces. Set these aside on your kitchen counter or a large working space.

Slice the creamer potatoes in half and add to a large bowl.

Add in the black beans, sliced bell pepper and onion, taco seasoning and salt.

Drizzle over the olive oil.

Using clean hands toss together to combine everything well.

Divide the potato mixture evenly between the 4 tin foil pieces and pile the potato mixture in the center of the tin foil rectangle.

Fold each tin foil piece to cover and wrap the potato mixture then fold and pinch the edges to seal tightly.

Store the tin foil packets for up to 2 days in the fridge.

Once ready to cook, place the tin foil packet on a grill or grate over an open flame and cook for 15-20 minutes or until done. The potatoes should be easy to pierce with a fork and browned slightly.

Once cooked, open the packets and top with 1 tablespoon of guacamole and 1 tablespoon of salsa each, and other optional garnishes if desired.

