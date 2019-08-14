Grilled summer salads with the Wisconsin Beef Council

Fall might be just around the corner but summer isn't over yet.

To share two summer salad recipes the News and Noon was joined by Angie Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council.

Gazpacho Steak Salad

Ingredients:

1 beef Shoulder Steak, Boneless, 1 inch thick (about 1 pound)

1 can (5-1/2 ounces) spicy 100% vegetable juice

8 cups mixed greens

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

1 cup cucumber, cut in half lengthwise, then into thin slices

1 cup chopped green bell pepper

Salt and pepper

Crunchy Tortilla Strips (recipe follows)

Gazpacho Dressing:

1 can (5-1/2 ounces) spicy 100% vegetable juice

1/2 cup chopped tomato

1/4 cup finely chopped green bell pepper

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon chopped cilantro

2 teaspoons olive oil

1 teaspoon minced garlic

Cooking:

Place beef steak and 1 can vegetable juice in food-safe plastic bag; turn steak to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 6 hours or as long as overnight.

Combine dressing ingredients; refrigerate. Combine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, cucumber and 1 cup green bell pepper; refrigerate.

Remove steak from marinade; discard marinade. Pat steak dry with paper towel. Place steak on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill shoulder steaks, covered, 12 to 17 minutes for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness (top round steak 15 to 19 minutes for medium rare(145°F) doneness; do not overcook), turning occasionally. Carve steak across the grain into thin slices. Season with salt and pepper, as desired.

Meanwhile prepare Crunchy Tortilla Strips. Add steak to salad mixture. Drizzle with dressing and top with tortilla strips.

Cook's Tip: Strips: Heat oven to 400°F. Cut 2 corn tortillas in half, then crosswise into 1/4-inch wide strips. Place strips in single layer on baking sheet. Bake 4 to 8 minutes or until crisp.

Grilled Steak and Watermelon Salad

Ingredients:

4 beef Tenderloin Steaks, cut 1 inch thick (about 4 to 5 ounces each)

1 teaspoon ground coriander

1 teaspoon ground cumin

2 slices seedless baby watermelon, 1 inch thick (about 1 pound each)

Salt and pepper

8 cups baby arugula or spinach leaves

1/4 cup reduced-fat balsamic or Italian dressing

1 cup halved cherry tomatoes

1/2 cup thinly sliced red onion

1/4 cup crumbled reduced-fat feta cheese

Cooking:

Combine coriander and cumin; press evenly onto beef steaks.

Place steaks in center of grid over medium, ash-covered coals; arrange watermelon slices around steak. Grill steaks, covered, 10 to 14 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 11 to 15 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Grill watermelon 2 to 4 minutes or until grill marks form, turning once.

Carve steaks into slices. Cut each watermelon slice into 6 wedges. Season beef and watermelon with salt and pepper, as desired. Combine arugula and dressing in large bowl; toss to coat. Divide arugula among four serving plates. Arrange beef and watermelon on salad; top evenly with tomatoes, onion and cheese.