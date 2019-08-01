Grilled cheese competition at the Wisconsin Valley Fair

Day three of the Wisconsin Valley Fair kicks off on Thursday with a variety of event for the whole family, one being the brand new Marathon County Grilled Cheese Competition. Here competitors will have 30 minutes to create four grilled cheese sandwiches of their liking.

homemade grilled cheese sandwich for breakfast

Griddles, spatulas and cooking utensils were donated to the event through sponsorships but competitors must bring their own bread, cheese and any other mix in’s that they want to add to make the best grilled cheese.

Heather Schlesser the Dairy Agent with the UW Extension said she wanted to promote the dairy industry in a way the fair has never seen before.

“I was looking for another way to promote the dairy industry and I thought, you know what? We love cheese. I love grilled cheese, my family loves grilled cheese. Why not do a competition on grilled cheese,” Schlesser said. “I went to the fair board and asked them would they be interested and they loved it. They thought it would be another great way to get people the fair and a great way to show off Wisconsin dairy”.

Thursday’s 5:30 competition is for youth ages 12-17. A parent or guardian must be present for assistant. The adult competition takes place on Friday night also at 5:30. First place will be awarded a cheese basket. The event was pre-registed I July, but a few spots are still open. Registration is $15 and includes fair entry tickets.

The sandwiches will be judged on appearance, taste and texture, ingredients, originality and presentation by a panel of judges.

