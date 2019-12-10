Grief amplified around the holidays after losing a loved one

The holidays and grief go hand-in-hand for a lot of people.

Amy Kitsembel talks about holiday grief (WZAW photo)

Amy Kitsembel, a bereavement coordinator for Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Monday. She said the grief felt this time of year is normal.

"There's all these firsts. So we have our first Christmas. We just got through our first Thanksgiving, so very normal to wonder, 'How do I navigate this time of year as I'm mourning and remembering my loved one?'"

There are changes to tradition, but Kitsembel said we have a say on how much it changes.

"Maybe there's a song that's really important to your family to make sure you all sing together, a dish. Rituals... It's a good time to maybe take a look at them too."

Part of being able to cope is remembering. Kitsembel also said that it's OK to feel the emotional pain and that it actually is part of the healing process.

"Maybe you just get through, which is kind of having strategies about setting boundaries. Do you do it all? Do you do some of it? Do you do none of it? It's all about having a plan of attack."

She said her overall message is that you will heal.

"Love goes on."