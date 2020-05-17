Gresham campground not allowing use of masks in buildings

The Gresham campground that is not allowing visitors to wear masks inside any of its buildings has responded to NewsChannel 7’s request for comment.

In a post on the Annie’s Campground Facebook page, the campground describes weekend events and camping prices. The post goes on to say that anyone wearing a mask inside will be “Viewed as a robbery in progress and will be handled that way.”

NewsChannel 7 reached out to the campground via phone and Facebook for comment.

An unidentified representative for the campground responded to our comment Sunday morning on Facebook saying:

“No one here wears or wants to wear a mask. Even one of my customers with stage 4 cancer. That is her choice, not mine. We have had several burglaries in our area recently and with all the threats I have received on social media, I felt it prudent to let those stupid ‘expletive’ know my expectations. I have had numerous threats from those haters saying they are going to come and cough on everyone! And they are the ones upset about not wearing masks! Insane.”

The original post has been shared 657 times on Facebook, with over 2,000 comments and 1,300 interactions.

