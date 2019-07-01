Greenwood Fire Department: Lightning destroys barn, damages home

The Greenwood Fire Department responded to two reports of lightning striking structures over the weekend.

WEAU-TV reports a house was struck by lightning around 8:45 a.m. Sunday. There was minimal damage to the home.

A second call resulted in a barn being destroyed. The barn fire was reported around 11 a.m. at a property on County Highway O in the township of Eaton. The fire department remained at the scene for four hours.

Homeowners told firefighters they were able to get all the cattle out of the barn safely.

