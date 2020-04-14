Greenheck gives employees $500 bonus

Greenheck has been a staple in central Wisconsin since 1947, and now it is continuing to help out by giving its employees a $500 bonus.

“It’s really about relationships, and community, and how we support each other, and I think this is a good opportunity for all of us to act as one,” said Greenheck Chief Financial Officer Rich Totzke.

Greenheck is hoping that the $500 doesn’t just help its employees.

“We understand the pandemic and the social distancing measures that have been implemented across the country has made life more difficult for not only our team members, their families and the community, so our hope is that the payments can be used to ease some of that burden,” said Totzke.

The idea all began with a motto that's a part of Greenheck's principles.

“One of our core values is acting with integrity," said Totzke. "Living with integrity provides an opportunity to say thank you.”

The employees expressed their gratitude to the company.

“They’ve shared how much the act, in addition to the money, means, and our hope is that there is a ripple effect throughout the communities that we’re lucky enough to be a part of,” said Totzke.

Totzke added that the employees were informed about the bonus over the weekend by letter.