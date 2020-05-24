Greenheck Group reports positive COVID-19 case at Wisconsin location

In a press release sent out Sunday, Greenheck Group announced that the organization learned Sunday that someone at it's Wisconsin location has tested positive for COVID-19.

Greenheck did not disclose any additional details or information about the individual, saying the the company's COVID-19 Response Team has exectued its predetermined protocols in accordance with CDC and the Marathon County Health Department protocols.

The company says that they have partnered with several health departments across the country and established best available safety protocols grounded in CDC guidance, adding that the protocols have been in place for months across all Greenheck locations.

They say they will remain in effect to keep the company's employees and families safe.