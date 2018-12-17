News and First Alert Weather App
Greenheck Field house hosts speed skating championship

(WSAW)
By Brennen Scarborough
Published: Dec. 16, 2018 at 9:40 PM CST
The Greenheck Field House hosted the short track speed skating junior championships Sunday.

This event decided the four competitors that will be representing the U.S. junior team in January in Canada.

For some competitors, this would be their first taste of international competition. While others have seen that sort of pressure before

"There is an Olympian skating here today, but there are other future Olympians skating and these skaters will be skating on the world stage if they haven't already," said US Short Track Championship director Dan Fiorenza.

"It's pretty competitive, the top 5 or 6 girls were all right there. Especially for the guys, the top 10 guys are like right there so really anyone can make the team. So it's a really competitive stage, " 2018 Short Track U.S. Winter Olympian Maame Biney added.

The teams of the four men and women were decided on Sunday. They will be competing in the short track championships in Canada on January 4th.

