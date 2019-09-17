Green Fire Friendraiser look to gain members and spread the word of conservation

A conservation group in Wisconsin is trying something new to gain members. Green Fire Conservation will hold their first Friendrasier in Wausau Tuesday night. The event is designed to get the word out about their organization to recruit new members.

"We are never going to say no to fund raising but this is not a fund raising event. This is maybe a membership event. There are no requirements for coming. We are going to have a couple of short presentations that reflect issues about water quality and then were going to open it up for questions and discussion,” said Shannon Thileman, a Green Fire board member.

The state wide conservation focuses on protecting natural Wisconsin resources by advocating for science. The Friendraiser runs from 5 p.m. to 7p.m. Tuesday at the Whitewater Music Hall. Their next official meeting will be on November 4th in Tomahawk.