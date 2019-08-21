School staffer admitted to sex with student, probable cause statement says

A Green Bay school employee has been placed on leave as she faces charges of sexual assault of a student.

Photo: Brown County Jail

Jail records show Courtney L. Roznowski, 31, has been booked on charges of Repeated Sexual Assault of Same Child and Sex Assault of a Student by School Staff. Roznowski is listed as a paraprofessional at Southwest High School.

Roznowski appeared before a Brown County judge Wednesday afternoon for a probable cause hearing. The court ordered a $10,000 bond and no contact with the victim.

During the probable cause hearing, the state read from a report filed by Green Bay Det. Dave Steffens.

On Aug. 20, police interviewed Courtney Roznowski. According to the probable cause statement, Roznowski admitted to having sex with a 16-year-old once in July and once in August.

Roznowski told police that during the July incident, she had been drunk and had driven over to the boy's home. Roznowski said she didn't remember what happened that night.

Roznowski admitted to having sex with the boy on Aug. 5--her birthday, according to the probable cause statement.

Roznowski said she had been dealing with personal issues in her life.

Roznowski told police that she had met the teen in 2018. She was his mentor over that summer. She said they started meeting up in the boy's neighborhood, and they told each other that they "loved each other."

Police say the teen initially told them he had no relationship with Roznowski, but later admitted that they had sex twice.

Formal charges have not been filed. Prosecutors say they are still gathering reports for a criminal complaint.

The Green Bay Area School District released the following statement to Action 2 News:

"The District and Southwest High School administration have been made aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct by a support staff member with a student. In response, the District will be placing the staff member on unpaid administrative leave while the allegations are investigated. The District asks that if anyone has additional information to contact the Green Bay Police Department. "

Roznowski's next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 5 at 8:30 a.m.

***********

A previous report stated that the teen came forward to school counselors about the sexual activity. The Green Bay Area Public School District says that was not part of the police report. We have removed it from the story and we regret the error.

