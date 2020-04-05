Green Bay police officer tests positive for COVID-19

A Green Bay police officer has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Green Bay Police Department was notified late in the day on Saturday, April 4, that one of the patrol officers had tested positive.

Police Chief Andrew Smith said “The entire police department was devastated to hear that one of our colleagues was found to have COVID-19 virus. All of our Green Bay Police Department members are supporting him and praying for him and his family.”

The Brown County Health Department will be doing a virus trace investigation to see if anyone who had contact with the officer in the community, as well as other members of the department, would need further testing.

