Green Bay extends curfew through Monday morning

Green Bay's city council voted Tuesday to extend the city's curfew until next Monday morning.

The curfew will begin at 9 P.M. and end at 6 A.M. each day.

Police Chief Andrew Smith recommended the move.

The city enacted the curfew Monday after downtown storefronts were vandalized, a gas station was looted, and a group had a physical confrontation with police.

That followed a day of peaceful protests in Green Bay over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in the custody of white police officers in Minneapolis.

City leaders weighed the pros and cons of extending the curfew. They also heard from two citizens opposing the extension, saying it's making people anxious.

"I feel like this curfew is an example of why they want to protest in the first place, because we're supposed to be seen and be heard," said Dajahnae Williams, who organized this weekend's peaceful protest and helped to clean up damage at the gas station.

"This curfew is a tool for us to use to curb that criminal behavior that would be going on at night," Chief Smith said.

"It's sad how easily we give up our freedom for some perceived safety. We just hand it over like, I'll stay in my house until Sunday night between those hours. I'm going to give it up, you know? What the heck?" Alderman Chris Wery said.

The resolution passed by the council by an 8-4 vote.

It says the mayor can stop the curfew before Monday if he feels it's no longer necessary.

Mayor Eric Genrich said he would not lift the curfew without consulting with the police and fire chiefs.

The original curfew stated:

-Police action will be directed towards people who are gathering as a mass and/or are engaged in illegal conduct

-It only pertains to people gathering in groups

-Will be imposed on all residents, regardless of age

-Residents won't be pulled over who are going to work or are otherwise engaged in lawful activity

-All residents should stay at home after 9 p.m. unless working or are otherwise engaged in lawful activity

-All protests should conclude by 9 p.m., and may begin after 6 a.m.

Businesses and services can remain open for employees and customers, including but not limited to bars, restaurants, liquor stores, grocery stores, manufacturers and offices.

Otherwise, the resolution states people must stop vehicle and pedestrian travel on public way, streets, sidewalks and highways, and return to their homes, work or another convenient place.

The city says any illegal activity may result in detentions, arrests and fines.

Allouez followed Green Bay and suburbs enacting a 9 P.M. to 6 A.M. curfew Tuesday night.

The curfews in Allouez, Ashwaubenon and Bellevue are scheduled to end Thursday morning.

