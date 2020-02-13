Green Bay Police looking for missing teen

Green Bay Police are asking for the public to be on the lookout for a missing teen.

Yessenia Ninham, 15, was last seen Wednesday morning before leaving for school.

Yessenia is considered a runaway, according to police.

"There was some text message communication last evening but her location is still unknown," police say.

Her last known location was the east side of Green Bay.

Yessenia is described as:

--Female native

--5'4"

--150 pounds

--Brown hair

--Brown eyes

--Wearing light colored t-shirt and dark gray sweatpants

If you have information, call Police at 920-448-3201.