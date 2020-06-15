Green Bay Police Department does not advocate, train any chokeholds

Republicans in the U.S. Senate are working on an extensive package of police reforms including restrictions on chokeholds and other practices.

The effort led by Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) would also create a national database of use-of-force incidents and change how officers handle misconduct.

House Democrats introduced an even more wide-ranging measure last Monday that would ban chokeholds at the federal level and make it possible for grant funding to be withheld from state and local jurisdictions that did not have a similar ban.

In a statement to Action 2 News, Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) writes: “I support the Justice in Policing Act because it takes a comprehensive approach to change the culture of policing in America, and build trust between law enforcement and our communities. Change is long overdue and our reforms will fix and improve police training and practices, ensure transparency and accountability, and help address systemic racism and bias to help save lives.”

WBAY reached out Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) for comment about the Senate GOP policing reform bill package expected to be introduced this Wednesday, but we haven't received a response as of this publishing. We will add his statement if we receive one at a later time.

"The police department doesn't advocate nor does it train any choke holds," said Commander Kevin Warych, Green Bay Police Department. "The community needs to know that, because there is a lot of information being circulated about chokeholds given political and given the current recent events that we're all experiencing."

Warych says that is in line with State of Wisconsin training and standards for all law enforcement.

President Trump is set to announce executive actions on law enforcement as early as Tuesday.