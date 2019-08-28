Green Bay Packers fan offers hand in marriage for season tickets

You've probably heard of marrying into money. But how about marrying into Green Bay Packers season tickets?

A McFarland Packers fan says he'll marry a man or woman and pay for all the expenses in order to get his hands on those coveted tickets.

The fan posted the listing on Craigslist. He has been on the season tickets waiting list for 10 years and decided it was time to find a "different way to acquire season tickets."

Here's what the fan is offering:

1. If you are currently on the wait list and expect to be called up soon (under 1,000), I’d pay you for your spot. In order to accomplish this, I will legally change my name to yours right before you get your tickets. The Packers will have no idea. I’m not joking. I’ve thought about this for a long time.

2. If you currently have tickets and are a bit older, I’d pay you to leave to me in your will. We’d need to craft a story to make it work, though, since the Packers only allow them to be transferred to certain relatives. I’d cover adult adoption fees, if you wanted to go that route. Again, not joking. As your son, I’ll also send you Father’s Day and/or Mother’s Day gifts.

3. If you are single, man or woman, I will marry you and pay all expenses plus additional cash for your inconvenience. Then we get divorced and you can transfer the tickets to me as part of the divorce decree. We can time it correctly so we maximize our joint tax refund too and take advantage of the marriage benefits.

I’m serious about this. I’ll marry and divorce you, change my name to your name, or become your son. Let’s make this happen.

Go Pack Go!

CLICK HERE to view the Craigslist post.