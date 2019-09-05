Green Bay Packers "super fan" ready to kick off new season

There’s no doubt about it, John Fust bleeds green and gold, and this Wausau cheesehead is ready to kick off another season from the comfort of his own garage, a decked out Green Bay fan cave that would make Vince Lombardi blush.

“It was the mid-80s we put this together,” said Fust. “It’s been growing ever since.”

From wall to wall, floor to ceiling, the Fust fan cave features hats, magnets, signed pictures and helmets, posters, furniture, anything you could imagine supporting the green and gold. A collection Fust takes great pride in.

“I had some people who donated a few things, and in years past, when things become available, affordable, I grabbed them,” said Fust.

It’s not just a family affair. Fust says anyone ready to cheer on the Packers is able to swing by the fan cave.

“It’s open. It’s an ongoing phenomena and yeah, we have a good time,” said Fust.

And of course, the interview was ended with a thunderous “GO PACK GO!”

