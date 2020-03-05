Green Bay Catholic diocese enacts precautions to prevent spread of illness

Concerns over the coronavirus have made their way to churches across our area. The Green Bay Catholic Diocese, putting out a directive to parishes about changes to masses, to keep people safe.

Even though there are no cases of coronavirus in Northeast Wisconsin, the Green Bay Catholic Diocese is being proactive, taking steps to try and avoid the spread of illness among parishioners.

According to Shawn Johnson with the Diocese, "Every year, about this time, we usually have a flu and cold kind of directive that comes out, so this would be pretty consistent with what we've done in the past."

In a letter to its parishes today, the Diocese laid out steps it wants all Catholics to follow. In addition to common hand washing practices for priests, deacons, and Eucharistic ministers, prior to mass, the Diocese also encourages the use of hand sanitizer.

Churches that distribute wine from the chalice during Communion are asked to discontinue that for the time being. Those who do receive Communion are asked to only take it in their hands.

As for the Sign of Peace, when parishioners usually shake hands with those around them. They are now asked to simply nod their head to acknowledge it and offer words to each other.

And even though this is the Lenten season, where some may feel more obligated to attend mass, the Diocese says if you're sick or feeling sick - stay home.

Johnson adds, "The Bishop has issued a statement saying that people are lifted from their obligation to attend Sunday mass if they are sick."

These precautions are just a few things the Diocese is doing. It says the health of the community will continue to be monitored, and when it is safe to do so the restrictions will be lifted, or if additional precautions need to be implemented they will be.

