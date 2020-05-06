Green & Gold Charity Softball game postponed

This year's annual Green and Gold Charity Softball game has been postponed due to the COVID-19 virus.

Game officials announced the decision Wednesday afternoon, saying the game, which was scheduled to be played on Sunday, June 7 has been postponed to a date which will be announced in the future.

The NFL has stated that no on-field training can be done until all 32 teams in the league are able to open their facilities, and since the charity softball game is scheduled around a Green Bay Packers camp in June and some teams won't be allowed into their facilities until after June 7, the game will have to be postponed due to no players being available for it.

Packers running back Aaron Jones is scheduled to be the captain of the offense for this year's game.

All tickets which have already been purchased for the game will be valid for the to-be-determined rescheduled date.

The game, as well as all ticket sales, will benefit multiple charities in Northeastern Wisconsin, including causes affected by COVID-19.

This year's game is the 20th annual event.