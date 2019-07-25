Grass clippings on road could pose danger to cyclists

Mowing the lawn is a chore many of us are faced with over the spring and summer months, but where that freshly cut grass falls can be a danger to others who use the road.

Courtesy: Jean Ashenfelter

Jean Ashenfelter, an avid cyclist from Janesville, said when she bikes along the rural roads in Rock and southern Dane County, she often encounters clumps of grass left on the road.

“It's slippery; it is like riding on ice or slushy snow," she said.

She said far too often people are not mindful of the green mess they are leaving behind.

“When I am trying to navigate through freshly cut grass, I could skid, slip and fall," she said.

Requirement and enforcement varies in different cities and towns. In the city of Janesville, it is illegal for any person to place lawn debris, such as grass clippings, in the street or highway before Oct. 1 or after the city’s annual fall loose leaf collection program ends.

Janesville’s operations manager, Kamron Nash, said a lot of people do not know about the rule.

“We don't do citations if at all possible. We like to educate, but the billing is time and materials. Whatever process it took to go out and clean it up, that's what it will cost them,” she said.

Nash said the city has a free compost site and encourage people to try their best to discharge the mower away from the street to keep the roads safe.

Officials with the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office said it is not something they enforce in the entire county.

While there is not a law on the books, Rock County Public Works Director Duane Jorgenson told NBC15 they do get calls about the issue and encourage homeowners to clean up the mess.

“It’s kind of like having snow, you lose that skid resistance,” he said.

Officials with the Dane Co, Highway and Transportation Divisions said they also do not have an official ordinance regarding lawn debris in the street.

Ashenfelter said, regardless of what law is on the books and where, she wanted to get the word out about the dangers.

“It's a concern for all cyclists and motorcyclists as well, especially if there is an incline to the road, or might be going at a certain speed where you have to navigate a turn," she said.

