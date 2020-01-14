Grant awarded to help workers displaced by Semco closure

The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development has awarded a grant to the North Central Wisconsin Workforce Development Board to assist the workers who lost their jobs after the sudden closure of Semco Windows and Doors in Merrill in late December.

The Rapid Response Dislocation Grant, which will total $9,375, will provide more vigorous job services to the employees impacted by the closure, including additional information on available programs, such as unemployment insurance, job center resources, healthcare options, and other employment transition opportunities.

In a press release, the DWD Secretary-Designee Caleb Frostman said, “This grant will help provide additional services to the workers impacted by this business closure. The unexpected loss of employment through a mass layoff is often traumatic and economically devastating for workers and their families. DWD and its partners stand ready to continue assisting the dislocated workers in every way possible."

Approximately 141 people lost their jobs after the window company closed abruptly Dec. 31.

