Grant Elementary hosts end of the year parade for students

Teachers at Grant Elementary hosted a social distancing end of the year parade of students on June 3.

Students and parents sat out in their lawns holding signs and waving at the teachers who honked back at them. The parade signified the end of the school year and allowed students to say goodbye to their teachers. Students haven’t attended school in person since the middle of March

.

Grant Elementary School Principal Colleen Berkhahn estimated that over 30 teachers participated in the parade.

“I was really pleased at the contribution and the collective efforts of all the staff to just want to give one last ‘Hey, we miss you. We love you. We can’t be in the building but we can be together in spirit.,” Berkhahn said.

A kindergartner gave the parade a ten out of ten, so it’s clear the parade was a success.

