Granite Peak opens for season with more, better snow

One group excited about that snow in the forecast is the skiers and snowboarders at Granite Peak.

The ski area opened for the 2019-2020 season in Rib Mountain Saturday.

"Better snow, more snow, blows it out more and we can do it more often," said Lisa Zilinsky, Granite Peak marketing director.

That's what people can experience now that ski season has officially started at Granite Peak.

They've got 21 runs open for skiers and snowboarders here at granite peak today. That's more runs than they've ever had on their opening day.

"We've been here for about 2 hours and so far so good, good snow," said Travis Leclair, who traveled from Green Bay for opening day.

About 300 skiers had already hit the slopes Saturday to try out the new, better snow.

"it was due for normal maintenance and upgrading anyways, so we installed a larger pipe this year which allows for continuous snowmaking on the hill,” said Zilinsky.

It's not just the great snow and terrain. Another draw for experienced skiers is the high-speed lift.

"It's so cool, they have a six-man and two four-man and it just really moves a lot of people. Even on the busiest day of the year, it's just really nice," said skier Chuck Wirsbinski, who lives nearby and skis here often.