Granite Peak closing some ski hill operations amid COVID-19 concerns

Granite Peak announced Tuesday that it will end all skiing after 5 p.m. amid COVID-19 concerns.

According to a news release, officials said with the benefit of an open-air space they are asking that if you are sick, you should go home.

Officials said they are taking precautions at the ticket line. They are asking people to make "loose" lines when waiting so people aren't too close together.

As for indoor operations, officials are closing the Historic and Sundance chalets for all seating and food and beverage sales. Both will remain available for bathroom use only. They encourage people to sit outside and practice social distancing.