Grand Theater offers free screening of 'To Be of Service' highlighting veteran service dogs

The public is invited to the Grand Theater Sunday, Nov. 17 at 2 p.m. for a free screening of "To Be of Service".

The film is a feature-length documentary directed by Academy Award-nominated Josh Aronson about veterans suffering from post traumatic stress disorder who are paired with a service dog to help them regain their lives. Returning home for these vets is often wrought with depression and a painful disconnect from the world they once knew. Family, old friends and jobs seem foreign, and newly returned warriors struggle to function and return to a normal civilian life.

“To Be Of Service” follows these warriors after they get their dog to see how a deeply bonded friendship restores independence and love for the men and women who have been so traumatized by war.

The Grand Theater is located at 401 N 4th St., in Wausau.