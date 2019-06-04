Grand Theater announces 2019/20 lineup

The Grand Theater has announced its 2019/20 Season.

The shows are available for season subscription on June 4 at The Grand’s 2019/20 Season Preview Party. The event begins at 5:30pm, with the Season Preview Video being shown in the Theater at 6:30pm. Doors to the Great Hall on 4th Street will open at 5:30 with line-up for ticket orders beginning at that time.

Contact the ticket office at 715-842-0988, online at www.grandtheater.org, or stop in to the Ticket Office at 401 4th Street in Downtown Wausau to subscribe starting Wednesday, June 5. Single-show tickets go on sale on July 9, 2019 at 9:00 AM.

2019/20 Season Lineup

Eddie Money – Saturday, October 5

Classic rock legend Eddie Money opens the 2019/20 Season at The Grand! With more than 28 million records sold and a legendary career that spans decades, Eddie Money has long established himself as one of rock’s most beloved entertainers.

RENT – Tuesday, October 8

The musical that defined a generation, the 20th Anniversary Tour of Jonathan Larson’s RENT comes to The Grand for the first time ever. This reimagining of Puccini’s La Bohème follows an unforgettable year in the lives of seven artists struggling to follow their dreams without selling out.

Kenny G – Thursday, October 7

After a sold-out show in 2018, The Grand welcomes back Grammy Award winning saxophonist Kenny G! Kenny G’s iconic and unique sound — created by fusing elements of R&B, pop, and jazz – has made him the top-selling instrumental musician of all time.

Black Violin – Thursday, October 24

Black Violin makes their highly-anticipated return to The Grand with their amazing blend of classical, hip-hop, R&B, rock, and bluegrass music. The classically-trained string musicians make audiences feel like they’re at a rock concert with their distinctive “classical boom” sound.

Warren Miller 70th Annual Film – Thursday, November 14

The Grand kicks off the winter season with a screening of Warren Miller’s 70th Annual Film.

Brian Regan – Friday, November 15

With numerous stand-up specials, an incredible 28 appearances on The Late Show with David Letterman, and even his own Netflix series, Brian Regan is one of the most prolific comedians touring today.

Cirque Dreams Holidaze – Wednesday, November 20

Cirque Dreams Holidaze lights up the holiday season with a critically-acclaimed extravaganza that wraps a Broadway musical and cirque adventure into the ultimate gift for the entire family. Over 300 imaginative costumes, 20 world-class astonishing acts, the finest singers, original music, and seasonal favorites celebrate the holidays in this breathtaking spectacle.

Ronnie Milsap – Thursday, November 21

With six Grammy Awards, dozens of CMA and ACM awards, an astounding 40 #1 hits, and the very first country music video ever to be played on MTV, Ronnie Milsap is a true country legend.

Deck the Halls with The OK Factor – Wednesday, December 11

With their genre-bending sound that has been described as “pure magic,” The OK Factor returns to The Grand to celebrate the holiday season with their original folk-inspired compositions and inventive arrangements of holiday classics. With local high school orchestra students joining the duo onstage, the evening will truly be a magical holiday celebration for the whole community!

John Altenburgh Christmas Extravaganza – Friday, December 20

After more than a decade of sold-out shows, The John Altenburgh Christmas Extravaganza returns to The Grand! With an all-star lineup, it’s a night of the best of jazz, blues, and the holiday songs you know and love.

Steep Canyon Rangers – Thursday, January 9

Steep Canyon Rangers have spent nearly two decades bending and shaping the bluegrass aesthetic, implementing elements of pop, country, and folk rock to create something completely original, making them one of the most influential bands pickin’ and strummin’ on the road today.

JERSEY BOYS – Monday, January 13

Go behind the music and inside the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons in the Tony Award winning true-life musical phenomenon, JERSEY BOYS. From the streets of New Jersey to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, this is the musical that’s “just too good to be true.”

Femmes of Rock – Friday, January 17

Femmes of Rock brings an explosive, highenergy, and unforgettable rock concert – all performed on electric violins! The incredible musicians deliver the music of AC/DC, Queen, Led Zeppelin, Jimi Hendrix, Prince, David Bowie, Pink Floyd, and more, all reimagined for “hard rock” violins!

BANDSTAND – Tuesday, January 21

It’s 1945, and six soldiers return from war to a changed nation. When NBC announces a national competition to find the next great musical superstars, they form a band unlike any the nation has ever seen. This Tony winning Broadway musical follows the band as they discover the power of music to face the impossible, find their voice, and finally feel like they have a place to call home.

ABBA Mania – Friday, January 31

ABBA Mania has been selling out theaters and concert halls internationally for the past decade. The show has toured the world in its quest to bring the music of the Swedish ‘supergroup’ to their millions of fans, old and new!

Russian National Ballet: The Sleeping Beauty – Tuesday, February 11

Tchaikovsky’s The Sleeping Beauty is often considered the finest achievement of classical ballet. With a beautiful princess and dream prince, fairies both good and evil, breathtaking costumes, magical stage effects, and the world-renowned dancers of the Russian National Ballet, this classic fairytale is a sight to behold for ballet-lovers of all ages.

The Choir of Man – Tuesday, February 25

Known across the globe as “the ultimate feel-good show,” The Choir of Man offers up an evening of indisputable joy. The multi-talented cast of nine handsome blokes sings everything – pub tunes, folk, Broadway, classic rock – all with hair-raising harmonies, high-energy dance, and live percussion with foot-stomping choreography.

Colin Mochrie Presents HYPROV: Improv Under Hypnosis – Friday, February 28

Starring Whose Line Is It Anyway?’s Colin Mochrie and hypnotist Asad Mecci, hypnosis and improv come together as two masters of their crafts unite for a totally unique comedy experience. Audience volunteers are put under hyponisis, and then Colin Mochrie puts on an improv show with them!

Siberian State Symphony Orchestra – Sunday, March 8

For the first time in a decade, a world-renowned symphony comes to The Grand! Direct from Krasnoyarsk, Russia, the 80-musician Siberian State Symphony Orchestra will bring to life some of the finest Russian composers in this memorable performance.

Celtic Angels Ireland – Tuesday, March 10

Celebrate the St. Patrick’s Day season at The Grand with the Celtic Angels Ireland as they celebrate their cherished heritage through traditional musicianship, rigorous dance, and the stirring songs of Ireland.

WAITRESS – Friday and Saturday, March 13 and 14

The Broadway smash hit WAITRESS comes to The Grand for two nights! Brought to life by a groundbreaking, all-female creative team, this Tony Award nominated hit features original music and lyrics by seven-time Grammy Award nominee Sara Bareilles (“Love Song,” “Brave”) and original direction by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Pippin, Finding Neverland).

Yamato: The Drummers of Japan – Sunday, March 15

For over 25 years, Yamato’s acclaimed performances of Japanese Taiko drumming have captivated millions of people across the globe with their thunderous music, astounding athleticism, and infectious showmanship.

BEAUTIFUL – The Carol King Musical – Sunday, April 5

BEAUTIFUL – The Carole King Musical tells the Tony and Grammy Award winning story of King’s remarkable rise to stardom. Featuring a stunning array of beloved songs like “I Feel The Earth Move,” “One Fine Day,” “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” “You’ve Got A Friend” and the title song, BEAUTIFUL tells Carole King’s inspiring true story through the music you know and love.

Semi-Toned – Thursday, April 16

The UK’s preeminent acapella group, Semi-Toned brings their creative, unique, and astounding vocal acrobatics to The Grand. Audiences around the world have been wowed by their European folk versions of Gwen Stefani, unlikely mash-ups of Jay-Z and Game of Thrones, the Arctic Monkeys in 1920s style, and so much more.

The Fab Four – Tuesday, April 21

Featuring spot-on costumes from every era of The Beatles’ ever-changing career, authentic equipment to recreate their distinct sound, and even the right-handed actor playing Paul McCartney learning to play guitar lefthanded, The Fab Four’s attention to detail exceeds that of all other tributes.

Rodney Crowell – Thursday, April 23

One of history’s greatest singer-songwriters and two-time Grammy Award winner Rodney Crowell brings his country and Americana roots to The Grand in a night of beloved music and masterful storytelling.

Classic Albums Live: AC/DC’s Back In Black – Thursday, May 7

The talented musicians of Classic Albums Live will treat audiences to one of the most influential and best-selling hard rock albums in music history – featuring hits like “You Shook Me All Night Long,” “Hells Bells,” and, of course, “Back in Black.”

Art Garfunkel – Friday, May 22

One of the biggest names in popular music, eight-time Grammy Award winner Art Garfunkel has made an indelible mark on the music world as both a solo artist and half of the unrivaled Simon & Garfunkel. His Wausau debut is sure to be a historic night.

