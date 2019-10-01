Increased security measures in effect for Grand Theater patrons

The Grand Theater in Wausau requires security searches prior to patrons entrance into the venue. The measures were announced September 23rd.

A press release from the theater said "The Grand has adopted enhanced security measures that will bring the venue in line with hundreds of other theaters and public gathering venues across the country".

In an interview with NewsChannel 7, Executive Director Sean Wright said the security added is nothing more unusual than what you'd expect to see at a Green Bay Packer Game in Lambeau Stadium or at a concert at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

"Unfortunately, it's the world we live in and we want people to feel comfortable coming to shows. We want them to feel like their only care in the world is watching what's on stage and enjoying that. If we have to take these kind of actions to make sure that's the case, well then that's a small price to pay" he said.

New security protocol requires all persons and bags entering the venue are subject to search. Bags or purses larger than 8.5” x 11” x 5” (the size of a standard sheet of paper) will not be allowed in the venue. Other prohibited items include all weapons, sharp tools, and carry-in beverages.

A full list of prohibited items are available here: https://www.grandtheater.org/plan-your-visit/security-policy/.

New security went into effect October 1.