Graffiti-painted polar bear roams Russian wilderness

A video shared on social media shows a Russian polar bear spray-painted with thick black graffiti.

The video of the polar bear came from a WhatsApp group for the indigenous people of Chukotka in Russia’s Far East, but it’s unclear where it was shot. (Source: CNN)

Posted by a World Wildlife Fund employee on Dec. 1, the video shows the bear with the letters “T-34” on its back. A T-34 is a Soviet-era tank.

The video came from a WhatsApp group for the indigenous people of Chukotka in Russia’s Far East, but it’s unclear where it was shot.

Experts say the graffiti poses an extra threat to an animal already in danger because it won’t be able to hunt unnoticed.

Polar bears are listed as “vulnerable” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

The loss of sea ice due to climate change is the biggest threat to their survival, according to the group.

