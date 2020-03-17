'Grab-and-go' bags of food to be available for anyone

Starting Wednesday, D.C. Everest-Wausau Blessings in a Backpack will expand its mission in central Wisconsin. While they usually focus on providing meals for kids in school, they're now offering food to anyone in the Wausau area.

Volunteers spent Tuesday afternoon filling hundreds of grab-and-go bags which will be available weekdays at several Wausau and D.C. Everest school campuses. The program is still in need of donations but in a break from tradition, organizers aren't looking for food.

"It's better to give us a monetary donation right now than it is to food because we don't know where it's been," said Beth Hynes, the Blessings in a Backpack Program coordinator. "So we have to hold it for 14 days in order to even use it."

The bags will be available Monday to Friday starting Wednesday, March 18th in the parking lots of the follow schools:

D.C. Everest Middle School 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

D.C. Everest Senior High School 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Evergreen Elementary School 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

G.D. Jones Elementary School 11 a.m.-11:20 a.m.

Hatley Elementary School 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Hawthorn Hills Elementary School 12:05 p.m.-12:30 p.m.

Horace Mann Middle School 11 a.m.-11:20 a.m.

Jefferson Elementary School 11 a.m.-11:20 a.m.

Lincoln Elementary School/MOB 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

Riverview Elementary School 11:30 a.m.-11:50 a.m.

Rothschild Elementary School 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Wausau West Senior High School 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

Weston Elementary School 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.