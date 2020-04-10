Governor seeks volunteer healthcare workers ahead of COVID-19 surge

As the pandemic continues to spread, Governor Tony Evers is asking Wisconsinites to volunteer their time, to help healthcare workers.

WEAVR

The Wisconsin Emergency Assistance Volunteer Registry (WEAVR) hopes to create a network of healthcare professionals before things hit their most critical point in Wisconsin.

The governor is encouraging physicians, physician assistants, nurses, pharmacists and physical therapists among others, to sign up.

There are also roles in non-clinical support positions that are available.

Both active and retired healthcare professionals are welcome.

"Our effort to build this volunteer network is one of the main proactive measures that we are taking to plan for the surge of acute cases that are projected to hit our healthcare systems in the coming weeks," the governor said.