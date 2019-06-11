Governor announces $100,000 grant for a beach at Bay Beach

The state is going to help pay for restoring a sand beach at Green Bay's Bay Beach Amusement Park.

Gov. Tony Evers, flanked by former Green Bay mayor Jim Schmitt (left) and Mayor Eric Genrich (right), announces a state grant to help restore a swimming beach at Bay Beach Amusement Park (WBAY photo)

Gov. Tony Evers came to Bay Beach on Tuesday to announce a $100,000 grant from the Wisconsin Coastal Management Program.

The governor was joined by Mayor Eric Genrich and former Mayor Jim Schmitt.

Mayor Genrich said the revival of the beach will be an economic driver for the area and credited Schmitt, who spearheaded improvements to Bay Beach Amusement Park.

The plan is to open a sand beach with a pier, boardwalk and wildlife viewing area.

Generations have only known concrete rubble along the shoreline behind the pavilion.

The swimming beach was closed in the 1930s because of the water conditions, and cancer-causing PCBs dumped in the Fox River and carried into the bay prevented any hopes of it reopening until an EPA Superfund project cleaned up the sediment.

We reported last week the city is working on a water-quality monitoring plan for the DNR, explaining how it will ensure the water is safe for swimming and alert swimmers on days when it isn't, in case of algae blooms or E. coli bacteria.