Governor Tony Evers tours recent storm damage

Normally summers in Northern Wisconsin are something to be excited about, but 2019 has been a different story. Since the weekend storms, clean up across central Wisconsin has been a high priority. On Monday Governor Tony Evers took a helicopter tour of the damage. After seeing first hand just how much work some communities have to do, he says that the ones to thank are the community leaders.

"I think our township officials really deserve a lot of credit. They did a great job of pulling people together so I'm really proud of them," Governor Evers said.

On Monday, there were still some communities without power.

"Right now they are hoping to get a lot more people hooked up to the electrical grid today and tomorrow, and hopefully most of them very soon," Governor Evers added.

All the damage and even loss of power is not enough to dim the attitudes of the Wisconsin communities.

"Wisconsin is nice, people helping out each other and doing work, the township people that I mentioned before. People doing unpaid jobs as supervisors and town chairs, all these guys are doing a great job of coordinating with the state level folks," Governor Evers explained.

