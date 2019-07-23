Governor Evers tours storm damage in Appleton

Governor Tony Evers continues to tour storm damage across the state.

Gov. Tony Evers (center) poses while touring storm cleanup in an Appleton neighborhood (WBAY photo)

On Tuesday afternoon, one of those stops was in an Appleton neighborhood.

For the past few days, Jeff Eckes has been working non-stop to clean up his yard and help out neighbors who have trees down.

"I can tell you right now there isn't a house on this block that I haven't taken one or two trees down," said Eckes.

However, Eckes did take time out to show the governor around as he toured East Moorpark Avenue.

It was a chance for Eckes and others who live on the block to ask questions or express concerns over storm cleanup.

After the tour, the governor told Action 2 News, "I'm just really interested in what they're going through, both physically the looks of it but mentally how it's impacting them. Like I said, we're hearty Wisconsinites, and they're kicking in, helping people next door."

While the governor says most people will likely work with their insurance agent, they can also call 211 -- a line that can put storm victims in direct contact with state and local officials able to provide assistance and answer specific questions.

This was one of many stops the governor has made in touring storm damage across the state after issuing a State of Emergency over the weekend to have state agencies assist in the recovery.

On this particular block there's been some progress in cleaning up but there's still a lot of work that needs to be done.

Appleton Mayor Tim Hanna said, "You know what, it's a lot of trees, and I really haven't had too many reports of property damage -- you know, here and there, but not widespread. Just a lot of trees, and it's not real localized, it's all over the city."

Appleton will have a special collection for curbside debris on July 29.

