Governor Evers approves Wisconsin Highway 66 improvement

Governor Tony Evers has approved a nearly $600,000 contract to improve a portion of Wisconsin Highway 66 in Stevens Point.

The project is set to take place in between Country Club Dr. and Ridge Rd. starting on July 15th. Construction will replace the bridge deck of the westbound bridge over the Plover River.

Construction on the bridge will push traffic into the eastbound lanes of Highway 66 with one lane in each direction. Drivers can expect a slower speed limit and potentially some delays.

The bridge is expected to be completed by September, depending on potential weather delays.