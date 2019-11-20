Gov. Tony Evers' approval rating has dropped below 50% as the first-term Democrat continues to butt heads with the Republican-controlled Legislature.

The latest Marquette University Law School poll out Wednesday also shows the Legislature's approval rating has dipped.

Evers' approval rating was at 47% this month, compared with 52% in October. The Legislature had a similar drop from 52% to 48%.

The week before the poll was conducted, the GOP-controlled Senate voted along party lines to fire Evers' agriculture department secretary, Brad Pfaff. The pill says 47% of respondents hadn't heard anything about the move. Twenty-two percent said it was the right thing to do, while 25% said it was not.

The Legislature has met fewer days and passed a fraction of the bills it did when Scott Walker was governor. Evers has also signed far fewer bills than his Democratic predecessor Jim Doyle did under divided government.

