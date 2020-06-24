Advertisement

Gov. Tony Evers activates National Guard after violence

(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 4:25 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Wisconsin’s governor activated the National Guard on Wednesday to protect state properties after a night of violence that included the toppling of two statues outside the state Capitol, one of which commemorated an abolitionist Civil War hero.

Protesters also attacked a state senator, threw a Molotov cocktail into a government building and attempted to break into the Capitol Tuesday night, only to be repelled by pepper spray from police stationed inside. The violence broke out as a group of 200 to 300 people protested the arrest of a Black man who shouted at restaurant customers through a megaphone while carrying a baseball bat.

Gov. Tony Evers, who toured the damage and said the violence was in “stark contrast” to earlier peaceful protests, said he was activating the National Guard “to make sure people can exercise their First Amendment rights while ensuring the safety of members of the public and state buildings and infrastructure.”

Republican state lawmakers and others faulted Evers and Madison’s Democratic mayor for not moving more quickly on Tuesday to quell the violence.

Latest News

News

UW-La Crosse graduate from Wausau will soon be putting degree to work helping others

Updated: 16 minutes ago
UW-La Crosse graduate from Wausau will soon be putting degree to work helping others

News

Wisconsin a battleground state again in the 2020 Presidential Election

Updated: 26 minutes ago

News

President Trump visits Marinette Marine touting new ship contract

Updated: 33 minutes ago

News

New opportunities in the workplace for those living with a disability

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Holly Chilsen
Dave Shurna from No Barriers USA and Kathy Martinez talk about how the pandemic has created employment opportunities for people with disabilities.

Weather

First Alert Weather: Strong to severe storms on Friday

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Tabin
A tranquil and seasonably warm afternoon in the Wisconsin River Valley with a fair amount of sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s to around 80. Some clouds tonight with lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

Latest News

News

Peoples State Bank makes $13K donation to COVID-19 Community Fund

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

First Alert Weather: Thursday Evening Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago

Politics

Tom Tiffany on why he is calling for Governor Evers to resign

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E Cheese files for bankruptcy

Updated: 2 hours ago
Chuck E Cheese, the restaurant chain that became a Mecca for children and a crucible for many of their parents, is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

News

Eau Claire County Fair to continue with COVID-19 modifications

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Eau Claire County Fair will continue with the originally planned date but will comply with health department recommendations.

Video

First Alert Weather Day Friday

Updated: 4 hours ago