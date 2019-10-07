Gov. Evers visits Riverlife site

The city of Wausau is showing off the revitalized riverfront development project to state officials.

It's part of the "Get Acquainted" tour for the new Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation or WEDC Secretary Missy Hughes.

Escorted by Governor Tony Evers, Secretary Hughes is touring the state this week to see what local leaders are doing for their communities.

Governor Evers likes what he sees in Wausau and believes there's more room to grow.

"Wausau is in the right direction. As we've talked about every place we've stopped, the issue is training and making sure people have the skills to fill the jobs. And, we also need to bring people into the area and that helps it," Governor Evers said.

He also said that while WEDC does focus on manufacturing and high-tech jobs, they are also making sure the start-ups and entrepreneurs have a chance to grow.

He believes the Riverlife development can be “a model for cities of any size.”

“This is an opportunity to really increase the value, but also make people feel comfortable that this is a great place to live,” Governor Evers said.