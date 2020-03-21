Gov. Evers urges Wisconsinites to stay home to slow spread of COVID-19

In a video posted Saturday, Gov. Tony Evers urged people in the state to stay home to protect themselves and others against COVID-19.

He asked people to consider the doctors, nurses and healthcare workers risking their health to treat the sick.

"What we can do to help them, frankly, is to stay at home. Whatever we can do to stay at home will help those healthcare workers do the job that they need to do to help us get through this," he said.

He asked Wisconsinites to follow instructions from the state Department of Health Services and the CDC, asking people to avoid gatherings of 10 or more and stay 6 feet away from other people.