Gov. Evers undecided on vetoing budget

Governor Tony Evers is still unsure if he'll veto the budget approved by the joint finance committee.

Evers spoke at a pride month event outside the capitol Monday. The spending plan was passed last week and is waiting for approval from the full legislature.

The Republicans are expected to make changes before it reaches Ever's desk. They hope to increase vehicle title fees across the state to help pay for road repairs. Governor Evers finds the move baffling.

"It's amazing to me that we think that doubling fees without having the people that use the roads like people from Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota aren't paying for using our roads. It just doesn't make any sense to me.," Governor Evers said.

Governor Evers has proposed an increase of the gas tax instead, to cover those costs.