Gov. Evers touts farm proposals in Stevens Point

Governor Tony Evers stopped Thursday at the Feltz Dairy Store in Stevens Point as part of a statewide tour touting a three-part farming initiative announced during his State of the State address Wednesday night.

Gov. Tony Evers (D) at Feltz Dairy Store in Stevens Point, Jan. 23, 2020 (WSAW Photo)

The package of bills, released Thursday, would create the Wisconsin Initiative for Dairy Exports, create a regional mental health program, strengthen the state’s farm-to-school program while creating a farm-to-fork program, as well as expanding staffing at UW-Extension. Evers signed an executive order Thursday creating the Blue Ribbon Commission on Rural Prosperity, and set a special session next Tuesday for lawmakers to take up the package of bills.

Thursday, Assembly speaker Robin Vos released a statement saying the Assembly would not be on the floor next week, and that the bills would be sent to committee.

“They could pull a deal where it would be a gavel-in and gavel-out,” Evers admitted. “The Senate side of the legislature indicated that they had some interest in doing some things, so we’re moving it forward with or without the Assembly.”

A big focus of the initiative is increasing dairy exports to the rest of the country, with a set goal of meeting 20% of total U.S. milk supply by 2024.

“Whatever helps the dairy industry we’ll back, and we’re behind it,” Feltz Dairy family member Jake Feltz noted. “A lot of the money that gets produced by the dairy industry stays right in the communities, and it helps everybody in our state, not just dairy farmers.”

“Whether it’s overproduction, or whether it’s issues around trade, whether it’s issues around tariffs: at the end of the day we know that we have to do everything we can to make sure that we are supporting that industry,” Evers said on Thursday.

Area Republican legislators expressed cautious optimism regarding the farming and rural development proposals from the State of the State address Wednesday night, but many wanted more details before expressing full support.

